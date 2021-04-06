JUSUN lock out staff members, lawyers, litigants from Federal High Court

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday in Abuja, locked out staff members, lawyers, litigants and the general public from the Federal High Court complex in Maitama.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Union were seen at the court premises as early as 6.30 am on Tuesday morning to ensure that no one entered the court premises.

A big padlock was used to lock the entrance to the court from the outside to ensure that no one gained access.

Members of the union were seen sitting in front of the court entrance, they, however, refused to speak to NAN and only said “we are on strike.”

Litigants trying to gain entrance were turned away while security personnel attached to the court were seen loitering around.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN said the strike is to press home their demand for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

A statement by JUSUN President, Mr Marwan Adamu, said all courts and other departments would be shut until and unless the government does the needful.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22, 2020, signed into law an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.

Executive Order No. 10 of 2020, made it mandatory for all states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

The order also mandates the accountant-general of the federation to deduct from source amount due to the state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state, for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

JUSUN lock out staff members ; JUSUN lock out staff members ; JUSUN lock out staff members ; JUSUN lock out staff members.