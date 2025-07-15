JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Dangote, others arrive Katsina for Buhari’s burial

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, alongside the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote have arrived in Katsina.

Others who arrived at the Musa Yar’Adua Airport alongside the trio, ahead of the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, were the former Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, among others.

Tribune Online reports that Buhari, a former military head of state and civilian President from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, after a prolonged illness.

Tribune Online also gathered that the Prime Minister of the neighbouring Niger Republic, H.E. Ali Lamine Zeine, has arrived in Katsina, becoming the first world leader to arrive for the funeral of former President Buhari.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

