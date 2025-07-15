Beyoncé unreleased tracks, tour plans stolen in Atlanta

Unreleased music, concert plans, and other sensitive materials belonging to Beyoncé were stolen from a rental car in Atlanta last week, just days before the music icon launched her “Cowboy Carter” tour stop in the city, police confirmed Monday.

According to an Atlanta Police Department incident report, multiple jump drives containing unreleased, watermarked music and choreography plans were taken from a vehicle used by Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and a tour dancer on July 8.

The theft occurred two days before the Grammy-winning artist opened her Atlanta shows.

Grant, 37, told officers he returned to find the rear window of the rental car shattered and the group’s luggage missing.

In addition to the drives, the thieves made off with an Apple MacBook, headphones, and several pieces of luxury clothing.

“The stolen drives contained unreleased music, footage, past and future setlists, and production details for the tour,” the police report stated.

Authorities tracked the stolen MacBook and headphones to a nearby location but did not confirm whether any items had been recovered.

A warrant has since been issued for an unnamed suspect, though police say the individual remains at large.

The theft threatens to expose carefully guarded creative material from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era, a project widely celebrated for blending country roots with the singer’s signature innovation and for spotlighting overlooked Black artists in the genre.

Beyoncé wrapped her four-night run in Atlanta on Monday and is scheduled to conclude her stadium tour with two final performances in Las Vegas later this month.

