ADC coalition postpones political activities in Kogi to honour Buhari

The Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its coalition partners have postponed their much-anticipated political convergence in Lokoja, the state capital, following the sudden demise of former Head of State and President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition meeting, which was billed to unveil groundbreaking plans and mobilisation strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections, had drawn key political figures from across the state’s three senatorial districts—Kogi East, Central, and West.

Present were representatives and stalwarts from major political parties, including the SDP, PDP, ADC, and even disenchanted factions within the APC, all converging with a shared vision of charting a new political direction for Kogi and Nigeria at large.

The coalition had lined up a series of powerful declarations, mass movement blueprints, and grassroots mobilisation frameworks.

However, in a unanimous decision led by ADC executives and supported by coalition leaders, the agenda was shelved out of deep respect for the passing of former President Buhari, whose influence on Nigeria’s democratic journey remains indelible.

The coalition, in a joint statement, expressed their condolences to the Buhari family, the government, and all Nigerians.

The event, though scaled back, still witnessed passionate discussions and camaraderie among opposition members, with many leaders describing the current political wave as “a tsunami of change ahead of President Tinubu’s administration.” The undertone of the gathering was one of defiance and readiness to challenge the status quo in 2027.

Political observers see this coalition as a formidable force capable of reshaping Kogi State’s political terrain. With notable figures from rival parties sharing the same table and message, a new alliance is clearly in the making—one that could have national implications.

A new date for the full unveiling of the coalition’s agenda is expected to be announced after the national mourning period. For now, all eyes remain on Kogi, where political unity appears to be taking root in a time of reflection and national loss.

