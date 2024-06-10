The House of Representatives will on Tuesday investigate the recent increase in the electricity tariff imposed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The special investigative hearing on the price regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) was referred to the joint Committees on Power, Commerce, National Planning and Delegated Legislation sequel to the adoption of a motion passed on Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

The House also urged the Federal Government to suspend other conditions in the newly issued review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) price regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

In line with the House resolution, some of the stakeholders expected at the hearing include: Minister of Power, NERC Chairman and Commissioners; Chief Executives of all electricity utilities in Nigeria, Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well leaders of Chambers of Commerce Nigeria.

The House resolved to appoint a well-regarded former regulator as a technical consultant to develop templates for determination of the “legality, reasonableness of the procedure adopted by NERC in approving the tariff increase and establishing the performance benchmarks for the Disco’s.”

The lawmakers also resolved to authorize the consultant to work with the special committee to draft a bill to provide for administrative procedures that entrench proper consultation and legislative review of the process for tariff setting in the electricity and other public services in Nigeria.

During the debate on the motion, the lawmakers expressed grave concerns over key issues including the failure of due process in approving the tariff increase, concerns over discriminatory practices, and the disputed nature of government subsidies to electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

While stressing the need to ensure adherence to due process, fairness, and the impact on consumers, the House reaffirmed the need to restore public trust, protect consumer rights, and ensure regulatory accountability in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Recall that the House had during the debate on a motion under urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Ali Jesse on the 5th of June 2024, urged the Federal Government to consider the imperativeness of fixing a living wage for Nigerian Workers and halt the increase in electricity tariff with a view to cushion the current economic hardship.

