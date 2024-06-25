By Wale Akinselure

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle saw the former Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Ojo, move to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Hon. Ojo is a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter.

Hon. Segun Olayiwola, who until the reshuffling was manning the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.

The erstwhile Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, will move to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

The reshuffling is with immediate effect.