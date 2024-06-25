The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on the demise of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, who passed away yesterday at the age of 69 after a protracted illness.

Inuwa Yahaya described the late Hajiya Maryam as an exemplary mother and a cornerstone of her family.

He remarked, “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir. Her loss is felt not only by her family but also by Gombe State and the entire nation.”

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, the Governor extended his condolences to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, his wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, and the entire bereaved family. He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus.

Similarly, The Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman offered his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the loss of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama, who passed away in Kano on Monday.

Inuwa Yahaya noted the significant role Hajiya Asiya played in her family and community, saying she would be remembered for her contributions as a matriarch and family pillar.

He prayed for the repose of her soul in Aljannat Firdaus and for comfort and strength for her family during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Inuwa Yahaya has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, Chief of Staff to the President, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, praised Gbajabiamila’s contributions to Nigeria’s democratic process and governance, exemplified through his remarkable tenure as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and his current role as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“On this auspicious occasion, we in Gombe State identify with you and commend your enduring commitment to our dear nation.

Your exceptional leadership, academic prowess, legal expertise, and administrative acumen, along with your steadfast commitment to deepening democracy, have distinguished you and earned you the admiration of all well-meaning Nigerians.”

ALSO READ: Worldwide alcohol consumption declining slowly — WHO

Inuwa Yahaya expressed his sincere wishes for Gbajabiamila, praying Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect him.

“It is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, will continue to guide, protect, and bestow upon you His endless blessings.

May He grant you more wisdom and good health as you continue to serve our great nation,” he added as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.