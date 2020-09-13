JUST IN: Flood washes away 2 children in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos

Two children have been washed away in a flooded canal at Oyebanjo street in Ketu area of Lagos State.

Tribune Online gathered that this unfortunate incident happened on Saturday evening. 

It also added that the two children are yet to be found.

Details Later…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

