(JUST IN): Abducted Anglican bishop, wife, driver regain freedom

The abducted Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver have been released after spending 48 hours in the den of the abductors.

This was disclosed by the Diocese of Osun Anglican Communion on its Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, adding that they are being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the tweet: “Praise be to God. Bishop Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver released from the den of kidnappers after 48 hours.

“They are being taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

However, there was no report whether ransom was paid before the release of the bishop, his wife and the driver.





Details later…