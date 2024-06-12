Speaker of the Borno House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, has expressed deep concern over the inability of the Nigerian Military and security agencies to restore civil authority in Guzamala Local Government Area, despite efforts to rebuild and resettle displaced persons by Zulum’s administration.

Speaking at the Democracy Day celebration in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Lawan lamented that Guzamala and Abadam local government areas have been denied development projects for over a decade, with the people still displaced and living in host communities.

He appealed to the Federal Government and military authorities to restore civil authority in the area, allowing displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

Earlier, Acting Governor Dr. Umar Kadafur announced that a committee is working to restore normalcy and relocate displaced persons back to their communities, with the state government committed to resettling all IDPs and providing infrastructural development across the state.

In the spirit of Democracy Day, 10 prisoners were pardoned, highlighting the government’s commitment to peace and development in Borno State.

