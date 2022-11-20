Joy after sorrow VII

Christians are enjoined to give thanks to God all the time. You cannot genuinely thank someone who makes a promise to you if you doubt his promise. Heartfelt thanksgiving is a demonstration of faith in He who made a promise.

Hannah was sorrowful, and she prayed out of the bitterness of her soul. However, when she encountered Prophet Samuel and explained herself, the prophet told her, “Go, and the God of Israel grant you your petition” (1Samuel 1: 17). At that time, she was yet to receive the material blessing that she desired; all she received was a promise. However, she believed the prophet, and the Bible informed us that this belief altered her countenance and her appetite for good. 1Samuel 1: 18 says,

1Samuel 1: 18 And she said, “Let your maidservant find favor in your sight.” So the woman went her way and ate, and her face was no longer sad.

What has God promised you? Do you believe God? If your answer is Yes, then start acting like a person who believes. Stop mourning; start rejoicing. Even if you are yet to possess the blessing physically, start giving thanks and rejoicing in hope. Hannah went away with an improved countenance, and she surely returned to share her testimony. By the time of the next festival, she was already a mother, and after weaning the child, she eventually brought him to the temple.

David wrote,

Psalms 30:11-12 Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness; To the end that my glory may sing praise to thee, and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks unto thee for ever.

What David teaches us here is that God is able to turn each prayer point in our lives into a praise point. Why? So that we might come to a point where we are able to praise God (don’t forget, praise is God’s “food”). Thus, when we realize that there will be joy in the end, we do not need to wait for the end before we begin singing praise unto God. It is like saying “Thank you” when you receive a cheque; you do so because you have confidence that the cheque will not bounce. Since we know that there will be joy after sorrow, we should refuse to be sorrowful even if bad things happen to/around us. That is the Christian attitude to troubles of life. We rejoice in hope, never minding what the present situation says.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Are you passing through tough times? Rejoice! God will use those troubles to work for you a great blessing. If you understand this truth, then offer unto God praise and thanksgiving at all times.

Who is ready therefore today to come to the Lord with a sacrifice of praise?

Concluded.

