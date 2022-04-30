Jonathan’s posters flood Kano

By Kola Oyelere - Kano 
Jonathan

POSTERS promoting the presidential ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan have dotted major streets of Kano, Kano State. 

The posters with the inscription, ‘2023: Our Hope, Our Solution’, are strategically pasted to catch the attention of city dwellers. 

It was not immediately known on Friday those who were behind the posters, but a number of support groups have sprung up in the city drumming up support for the return of the former president.
It will be recalled that recently, a pan-Arewa group, Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network (JDDN), headed by Isa Musa Karkasara, issued a statement in Kano declaring support for Jonathan’s candidacy. 

Karkasara, in the statement, explained that the country was at a crossroads. He said Nigerians needed a candid man, a man with experience and self-discipline “to navigate us from these troubled waters.” 

He said: “Jonathan’s candidacy is an option for a better Nigeria. Our current situation at best can no longer be trusted in the hands of ill-experienced politicians whose interest radiates within shallow boundaries. 

“Jonathan is a leader whose approach to exercising power and authority had in no small way helped participatory democracy in Nigeria.


 “At this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee right to stability.”

