Police quiz Ekiti pastor who charged his church members N310,000 fare to heaven

THE Ekiti State police command has revealed that it has invited a cleric of Christ High Commission Ministry, Pastor Noah Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church on a promise to take them to heaven after rapture.

The pastor of the church, also known as Royal Christ Assembly located in Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was said to have ordered members to relocate to the church and pay N310,000 each to be able to have access to heaven at the end of the world.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu in a chat with Saturday Tribune noted that the command was aware of the “disturbing incident”, hence the invitation extended to the cleric.

According to him, the cleric is undergoing interrogation at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti , adding that at the end of the investigation, if found culpable, he would face the wrath of the law.

Abutu said: “Yes, I can tell you that we are aware of the disturbing incident at OmuoEkiti and we have intervened by inviting the said Pastor.

"He honoured our invitation and he is currently facing interrogation at the Command. At the end of it, we will take up from there."





It was gathered that the pastor first relocated to Ekiti State from Kaduna State, where he was formerly based in 2021.

He was said to have later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they would be allowed to follow him to Omuo-Ekiti, where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven.”

Reports have it that Abraham also assured the members that they would all, “ascend to heaven together from the location in Ekiti.”