Jonathan, 2023: The advent of candle of peace and progress

HAVING a sense to chronicle historical perspectives is not as important as to reflect on it. We are in a society of two different people; those who command and those who show concern. It’s clear as daylight follows a stygian darkness that former President Goodluck Jonathan always evolves as a man of destiny, who shows concern when people need him most.

He is a man who philosophers would agree “lives according to nature”. He treats humanity as an end, not as a means. A man without extremes who always comes to rescue the ship of the nation when it is heading towards rapids.

As Professor Wole Soyinka says, “a surgeon is always inspired to change an impossible fraction into a fully functioning integer”. That captures a man like former President Jonathan, who is always pressing for positive change through consensus building.

We could recall with nostalgia, how he first became the Acting President in line with the provision of the Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution for national interest; a decision that fate thrust upon him through the National Assembly on February 9, 2010.

It is an inarguable fact that he became the vice- president by stroke of fate and later president by heavenly design.

Now that the agitation by the South to field a popular candidate is deafening, if it will fly, and not fail, they should swivel attention on former President Jonathan, the bridge builder between different regions that make up the country. He would be a balancing act for any political party.

At the defining moment that we are now, the North will unquestionably support someone who has been tested and trusted. They cannot forget in a jiffy how he willingly handed over power to the incumbent President, a northerner.

The South-East and South-West would not lose sight of how he made some of their best brains cabinet ministers without segregation.

Divine hand is in the coming back of former President Jonathan as a man willing to contribute to the nation at all times. Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of the former American President, said “if you cease to contribute, you begin to die”.

We, the “Southern Frontiers”, therefore, beseech the man with good luck, the former President, to come back in 2023 to have his second term.