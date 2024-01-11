Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), the operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) and CNL, has appointed Jim Swartz as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, effective April 1, 2024.

This was announced in a statement signed by Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), CNL and made available to journalists in Delta State.

Esimaje disclosed that until his appointment, Swartz was Vice President of capital Projects based in Houston, USA.

According to him, he brings a wealth of experience in the upstream business and a proven ability to build effective partnerships with stakeholders.

“A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Swartz also obtained a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Oklahoma.

“He joined Chevron in 1990 as a Geologist in Louisiana and has, since, held positions of increasing responsibility in Angola and the United States.

“He replaces Richard (Rick) Kennedy who has elected to retire after almost 40 years of service to the company.

“As Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, Rick’s thoughtful and collaborative leadership led to improved business outcomes.

“He made significant contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry as Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), during which he led industry engagements on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and other industry initiatives.

“As Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), Rick was committed to peacebuilding and the socio-economic development of the region,” Esimaje further disclosed.

