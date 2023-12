Jewelrybyquila, a provider of high-end jewellery and luxury watches has announced its highly anticipated operation in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, Michael Oni, said the outfit aims to redefine elegance and sophistication for individuals who appreciate the finer things of life.

‘We know that jewellery is more than just an accessory, it’s an expression of one’s personal style and a symbol of timeless luxury. Jewelrybyquila offers a wide range of meticulously crafted pieces that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of it’s discerning clientele.

“With a selection of Cuban chains, and opulent watches from brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe, each timepiece is meticulously inspected to ensure exceptional quality, precision, and durability. with Jewelry byquila, you can embrace the extraordinary and reign supreme”.

In addition to its product range, the outfit aims to provide unparalleled customer experience. From personalised assistance in selecting the perfect piece to ensuring a smooth purchasing process, their team is committed to exceeding customer expectations.

“We believe that every piece of jewellery should tell a story and leave a lasting impression. We are passionate about curating the finest selection of jewelry and luxury watches that not only elevate your style but also become cherished heirlooms,” said Oni.

