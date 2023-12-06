The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, has said that the uncertain movement of Nigerians, especially, the youths known as Japa to Europe and other Western countries for greener pastures, is a sample of lack of appropriate leadership in Nigeria.

He stated this while delivering a Lecture at the 17th Convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, Anambra State on Wednesday, with the topic “Mainstreaming Uncertainty,”

Oloyede, advised the graduating students not to venture into the syndrome, noting that those who japa would soon japa, dee back to Nigeria.

“The uncertain movement called japa syndrome was introduced by some elements to redirect Nigerians, especially, the youths amidst bad leadership in the country.

According to him, It’s depressing that Nigeria is currently sinking deep into brain drain, and it probably needs a call for emergency. In Nigeria today, every governor, particularly, the southeast governors are busy embarking on capital-intensive projects like building of Airport in their various states without considering stomach infrastructure of their people.

“I urged you graduands, as you are commencing the struggling of life, to beware of uncertainty. To be careful of socio-political uncertainty. The future is open to change. Be courageous. Do not allow yourself to be distracted by the distractors out there. You should be driven, determined and focused in life. Always look on to God for divine blessings. Do not cheat on people’s intelligence rather develop your ideas. You must learn a lesson that nothing is certain in life. Conversely, you should also know that everything is possible in life.

“So whatever training you have received in your fields of study is training for society. Give it your best shot, he admonished.

The JAMB boss commended the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone and the Governing Council for finding him worthy to lecture at the 17th Convocation of the Institution.

The Convocation Lecture which was chaired by the former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo and also attended by the University’s Pro-chancellor, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, students and members of the University Community.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE