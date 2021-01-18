JAMB suspends two staff, bans two candidates for not wearing face masks

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended two of its staff and banned two candidates from its processes for violating precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in the weekly bulletin of the board obtained on Monday in Abuja.

The board said their suspension followed a surprised visit by JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede to the Professional Testing Centre (PTC) where the four persons ran foul of the protocols when they refused to wear protective face mask provided to curtail the spread of the virus.

The board had circulated series of advisories containing explicit instructions on the necessity of adhering to extant protocols.

“These advisories were not only aimed at mitigating the risk of protecting individual staff but also to safeguard the lives of their fellow colleagues,” it said.

JAMB stated that the suspension became necessary in order to send the right signal to all staff and clients alike that it would not tolerate any act that would expose people to unnecessary risks.

The board added that the punitive action also underscores the seriousness with which it view adherence to COVID-19 protocols especially as it has among other measures made available pieces of washable high-quality face mask to each staff to eliminate excuses of non-compliance.

In addition, alcohol-based sanitiser, handwashing facilities as well as prescribed the adoption of other non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the spread of the virus inline with the prescription of the various relevant agencies of government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…