IWD: Guinness Nigeria champions NGX, IFC’s Nigeria2Equal programme

Guinness Nigeria’s drive to achieve inclusivity and diversity in its workplace is in resonance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and International Finance Corporation’s aim to reduce gender gaps in leadership, employment and entrepreneurship under the Nigeria2Equal programme.

So far, Guinness Nigeria has achieved 50-50 female and male on its leadership team and have reached 35 per cent female in its workforce, while working towards achieving equal distribution of gender by the year 2030.

At a Digital Closing Gong Ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of female Chairpersons of NGX listed companies and their affiliates who were appointed in 2021, among which was the Chairman of Guinness Nigeria, Mrs Omobola Johnson.

In his opening remarks, Mr Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX explained that the local bourse was committed to supporting global aspirations to achieve gender equality in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 by leveraging the bourse platform to support issuers and market participants to achieve their gender goals and aspirations.

He noted that one of such initiatives is the Nigeria2Equal programme, implemented in partnership with IFC to promote gender equality amongst listed companies.

“The appointment of these iconic women as Board Chairs not only affirms their leadership abilities but also speaks of their dedicated service and commitment to their respective industries and their long-standing track records of delivering outstanding value. Their achievements embody the aspirations of the Nigeria2Equal programme and are worth celebrating”.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Omobola Johnson lamented the imbalance in female representation in all facets of life, warning that it could hinder women from being part of nation-building.

“Building a greater nation requires all hands to be on deck. Women want to be partners and collaborators on this journey and we cannot be if we are excluded by law, cultural practices and norms,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda, at Brewer’s event titled ‘Diversity and Inclusion Drive towards Women in Leadership Growth’ has said men and women should be given equal opportunities at workplaces.

He noted that aside from the drive within the company, Guinness is collaborating with industries, government to show that its doors are open to everyone who has the capacity to give their best.

“At Guinness, we are committed to creating the most inclusive and diverse culture anywhere in Nigeria and to do that we will lead policy changes in this country,” Magunda said.