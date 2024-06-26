Labour Party (LP) in Isoko North local government area of Delta state has collapsed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even as campaigns for the July 13 Local Government Council elections in the State gather more momentum.

The defection was facilitated by Prince Oghenerioja Usie, former House of Assembly candidate for the Isoko North State Constituency, at a campaign rally held for the presentation of party flag to the PDP Chairmanship candidate, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, in Ozoro.

According to Prince Usie , members of the Labour Party decided to move to PDP because it was the party on ground in the area and the state adding that “all our members across the wards will now work to deliver Prince Ogorugba and all twenty councillorship candidates in the council area. ”

While presenting party flags to Prince Godwin Ogorugba and his vice chairmanship candidate, Dr. Evelyn Aluta, the state chairman of the party, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, who led state executive members of the party to the rally, charged leaders and faithfuls of the party to consolidate the victory of the party in the local government area.

He said, “Prince Ogorugba has the capacity, ability, and needed experience to deliver on the dividends of democracy as Council Chairman in Isoko North.”

In his remarks, a member representing Isoko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, said, “PDP is Isoko, and Isoko is PDP, adding that the people are eager to do what they know how to do by delivering all candidates of the party, the chairmanship, and the councillors at the election.

“The PDP has not lost any elections in the Isoko North local government area, and the party will continue its winning streak come July 13,” he said.

Other leaders who spoke at the rally include members representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Bernard Odior, Executive Director, Finance, DESOPADEC, Chief Kome Okpobor, Chairman of the Campaign Council and Chairman Delta State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Paul Oweh, former Chairman of Isoko North Council and Director-General of the Campaign Council, and Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, who assured that the PDP was ready to win the local government area election on July 13, 2024.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Ogorugba thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the leaders of the party for his choice as party candidate for the July 13 elections, assuring that if elected, he would deliver dividends of democracy to the people with his “God Wins” agenda in line with Oborevwori’s MORE agenda for the state.

Earlier, the secretary of the party in the area, Engr. Thomas Akpoedafe, while welcoming the state chairman and leaders of the party to the rally, stated that the mammoth crowd at the rally was an indication that the LGA will again win convincingly at the polls.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Barr. Val Arenyeka, the State Secretary, Engr. Dan Ossai, the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Prince Johnson Erijo, a member representing Isoko North State Constituency, Barr. Bernard Odior, the immediate past MD, DESOPADEC, and Chief Askia Ogieh, among others.

