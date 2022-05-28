Is this pile?

I have been having a lot of itching in my anus lately. Although there is no pain or bleeding, I am worried just in case this is Pile. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 35- year old seam mistress.

Alhaja (by SMS)

It is not all cases of itching in the anus that are caused by Piles (Haemorrhoids). Apart from Pile, other causes of itching in the anus include; diarrhea, fecal incontinence (leaking stool), parasitic infections, sexually transmitted infections, skin tags as well as bacterial and yeast infections. A visit to your doctor will help you to confirm the actual cause of your ailment.

