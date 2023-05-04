Gift card trading is fun and highly efficient. It gives you access to cash if you are in need, and also helps avoid gift card breakage. The majority of the big-name gift card brands have little to no operation in Nigeria, and Owning their gift cards after years of inactivity would lead to expiration (gift card breakage). Gift card trading also helps you get rid of those unwanted gift cards from loved ones for a cash reward.

You may probably have seen or heard about gift card trading online and might think it’s an activity that is only performed abroad or in very rare cases in Nigeria. However, the reverse is the case. It is not only possible to trade your gift cards for cash in Nigeria, but it can also be done easily on the right platform and I would show you how.

How To Trade Gift Cards For Cash in Nigeria

You would need a gift card exchange platform to sell your gift cards for cash. Just like how you need a pot or pan to cook rice, and a fridge or freezer to cool food and beverages, the gift card exchange platform serves as the facilitator and middleman between you and your desired need which in this situation is cash.

There are many gift card exchange platforms in Nigeria, much more than you and I can count.

However, not all of them are trustworthy. For security, fast transactions, and also high gift card rates, I recommend you sell your gift cards on Cardtonic.

Cardtonic is the best gift card trading app in Nigeria. The application is perfectly suitable for beginners and experienced traders because it is easy to navigate. Asides from the aforementioned points, their highly responsive customer service, and online presence are other reasons why this brand is loved by the masses.

There is a human feel to Cardtonic, and on this platform, you have a representative who is always there to attend to you 24/7 if need be.

How To Sell Gift Cards on Cardtonic

You would need to download and register on the Cardtonic platform to sell your gift cards on Cardtonic.

The Cardtonic application is available both on Apple and Google Play store so you would have zero trouble locating this app regardless of the device you use.

The next step is registration. To register on Cardtonic, you need to provide simple details relevant to selling your gift cards on the platform such as your full name, email address, bank account number, date of birth, etc.

Once you complete these two steps, you can then proceed to sell your gift cards on Cardtonic.





Trading on Cardtonic

To convert your gift cards to Naira on Cardtonic, what you need to do is; Open your cardtonic application or website, select the sell gift cards icon, pick either physical or e-code gift card, tap the brand of your gift card under the category, select the exact type of the gift card on subcategory, input the gift card amount, upload the images and then start the trade.

Open your Cardtonic Application or the Cardtonic website. One of the first things you see when you get on the Cardtonic platform is “Sell Gift Cards” and Buy Gift Cards” select sell. You can choose between the “ Physical or E-code gift card”. tap on your preference and continue. The brand of your gift card is what you pick for the select category option. For example; Apple/iTunes gift card.

Under the Subcategory, ensure you input the currency of your gift card. Input the Amount of your gift card. For example; $100 or $200. You also have the option of including comments. For example; if your gift card image is blurry, you can include the gift card code in this section so your trade can be processed accordingly. Upload the gift card image/s. Finally, tap the “Start Trade” icon.

Types Of Gift Cards You Can Sell On Cardtonic

There are different types of gift cards you can sell on Cardtonic. Some of these include;

Sell Amazon gift cards. Sell Best Buy Gift Cards. Sell Visa Gift Cards. Sell Nordstrom Gift Cards. Sell Xbox Gift Cards. Sell Walmart gift cards. Sell eBay gift cards. Sell Target gift cards. Sell Apple gift cards. Sell Google Play gift cards. Sell Sephora gift cards. Sell Razer gold gift cards. Sell Steam Wallet gift cards. Sell Foot Locker gift cards.

Conclusion

The answer to your question is yes. You can trade your gift cards for cash in Nigeria. All you need is a trustworthy gift card exchange platform and you are good to go.

The best site to sell or buy gift cards in Nigeria is Cardtonic. You can sell your gift cards and get paid within 5-10 minutes, and you also have the luxury of contacting a Cardtonic representative at any time of the day.

