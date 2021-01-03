Is Airdrops theOnly Way to Enter Cryptocurrency World?

Cryptocurrency has buzzed the world. The crypto world is never affected by the price fluctuations because of the famous evolution of airdrops. However, there are many other ways too with which bitcoin industry would never go deprived of people. Let us have a glance at the air drops.

Discussing the airdrops here does not mean that crypto world is dependent on them. Rather, the air drops just enhance this world. However, the technique of reward giving in the case of Chinese e-yuan became successful.China has created its own digital money and people are using lunatically.

What is airdrop?

Airdrops in terms of the cryptocurrency are a means for the adoption of people. It is a way of distribution where the creators send free coins to the wallets of many people. It has become an excellent way to disburse coins and create awareness among people. So, let us first know what is the purpose of airdrops?

Purpose of Airdrops

Airdrops basically are for the promotion of virtual currencies. That’s the reason creators send them free so that people become aware of these. By using the free coins people usually become comfortable with them and opt for future use as well. Usually, free coins are sent in return for small services such as retweeting a post sent by the company.

There are many forums or websites on which airdrops are promoted. The coins or the tokens are only sent to the current holders of wallets in the crypto world. The person should either have some minimum coins in the wallet or he should perform certain tasks. The tasks may include writing a blog post about that currency, connecting with a member of the blockchain project, and posting tweets.

Evolution of airdrops

Though 2009 was the first time when cryptocurrencies were launched. Bitcoin being the first virtual currency gained success within time. During this period of time, many other currencies were introduced to the world. More enhanced and improved blockchains were established. People started trading with many platforms that had helped them to earn millions.

Similarly, with many other advancements, airdrops have been an innovation too. The oldest airdrops in history were auroracoin which was launched for Iceland’s citizens. From then onwards the term airdrop started floating.

After this scheme in 2014 many others started this distributing scheme and started sending these free coins. The airdrops became so famous that even some projects that were started earlier started sending the free coin to further promote their currencies.

A way to increase value

Airdrops have been the perfect way to increase the value of the currencies. They are the major cause of uplifting the cryptocurrency world. When the free tokens are sent and people use them, the value ultimately increases. Moreover, the ads on social media make them flooded with your campaign. In this way, more eyes gather on your project. This increased the market value helping you in rising high.

However, it is very important to look and carefully follow instructions to avoid scams. The fraudsters usually trap the investors but vigilance can keep you safe.

How can we search for airdrops?

The airdrops are easily found on online resources. There are plenty of sites for airdrops now. You can easily search for the hottest airdrops on them. There are categories on them. You can get the exclusive airdrops, Twitter airdrops, and even the ones with telegram channels. These search engines give you profitable earnings.

You can easily select any airdrop and claim it by following the instructions provided. There are many enthusiasts that surf the internet daily to know about the upcoming free tokens. If they can do it then why can’t you? however, you may be lucky enough in getting on the list of selected recipients. This list is created by the creators themselves in order to send free coins.