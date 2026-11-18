Iran has expanded its attacks on Gulf Arab countries, targeting a United States air base in Kuwait and launching several strikes against Bahrain on Wednesday in what appeared to be retaliation for American military operations against Iranian targets.

The attacks came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following a series of exchanges between Iranian forces and the United States, including an American strike on a missile launch site on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, Iran’s early morning operations targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts US military personnel, as well as locations in Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The latest attacks marked a further escalation in Iran’s campaign against American military facilities in the Gulf region.

Iran had largely refrained from targeting US facilities in Bahrain for about two months before resuming attacks in recent days, according to the report.

The renewed strikes followed an American military operation on Tuesday, when a US fighter jet struck a missile launch site belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States said the operation was carried out in retaliation for an earlier Iranian attack on an American radar installation in Bahrain.

The exchanges highlight the growing risks to military installations and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues.

Kuwait and Bahrain have become increasingly exposed to the regional confrontation because of their strategic importance and the presence of American military facilities.

Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base is among the facilities used by US forces in the region, while Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees American naval operations across large parts of the Middle East.

The latest developments also come amid heightened security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes.

Attacks and military operations around the waterway have raised concerns over maritime security and possible disruptions to international energy supplies.

The Associated Press report did not provide a confirmed casualty figure or a detailed assessment of damage from Wednesday’s attacks.

The situation remains fluid as military operations and retaliatory strikes continue across the Gulf region.

(Associated Press.)