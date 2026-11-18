China has called for stronger cultural cooperation with Nigeria and other African countries through artistic exchanges, photography, cultural diplomacy and people-to-people engagement to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the two sides.

Chinese Cultural Counsellor, Yang Jianxing, made the call at the opening of the “China Stories” Photography Exhibition in Abuja, where he said cultural and artistic exchanges remained important bridges for promoting friendship and mutual learning between nations.

The exhibition was organised by the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria in collaboration with the China Photographers Association as part of activities to promote cultural relations between the two countries.

Yang said the exhibition was part of efforts to implement the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and advance the Global Civilisation Initiative, noting that photography offered a powerful means of communicating experiences, culture and history across national boundaries.

“Photography is an art form that transcends language and national boundaries. Through its unique visual language, it captures the spirit of an era, conveys human emotions and connects hearts and minds. It serves as an important bridge for promoting mutual understanding and friendship among people from different countries,” he said.

He described the exhibition as an opportunity for Nigerians to gain a deeper understanding of China’s economic, social and cultural development through photographic works depicting the country’s landscapes, heritage and transformation.

Yang said China had recorded significant economic and social progress since the introduction of reform and opening-up in 1978, noting that the country’s development had contributed to global economic growth and lifted close to 800 million people out of extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.

He added that China had continued to pursue high-quality development since 2012, with improvements in living standards, education, healthcare, social security, environmental protection and urbanisation.

According to him, the photographs displayed at the exhibition provided a visual account of the country’s development and reflected the achievements of Chinese modernisation.

Yang said the exhibition was also significant as Nigeria and China marked 55 years of diplomatic relations, describing their relationship as a product of decades of political support, economic cooperation and cultural exchanges.

“Over the past 55 years, our two peoples have supported each other politically, pursued mutual benefit and win-win cooperation economically, and learned from and enriched each other culturally. Our relationship has become a fine example of friendly exchanges among countries of the Global South,” he said.

He recalled that China had fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, including Nigeria, in May this year.

The Chinese diplomat also referenced recent initiatives by President Xi Jinping on China’s engagement with Africa, including proposals on addressing Africa’s hotspot issues and cooperation in the mining sector, saying they reflected China’s respect for African countries’ sovereignty, development interests and aspirations.

Yang urged cultural institutions, artists and stakeholders in Nigeria and China to work together in advancing their respective modernisation efforts and strengthening an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future.

In her goodwill message, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Photographers Association, Chen Jin, said the exhibition featured 40 photographic works showcasing China’s landscapes, cultural heritage, traditions and social development.

She said the exhibition offered Nigerians an opportunity to appreciate the richness of Chinese civilisation and recognise shared cultural values, including respect for family, community, heritage, hard work and the preservation of traditions.

Chen described photography as a medium capable of communicating emotions and ideas across linguistic and geographical boundaries, expressing optimism that artistic exchanges between Nigeria and China would expand through collaborative projects involving photographers, broadcasters, filmmakers and digital content creators.

She said such partnerships could promote cultural tourism, facilitate knowledge transfer, strengthen creative industries and create economic opportunities for both countries.

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu, said photography was essential to documenting history, preserving cultural identities and promoting tourism, noting that images could provide evidence of events and experiences that might otherwise be lost.

Ebuebu said the photographs at the exhibition offered more than visual representations of China, as they captured the country’s landscapes, history, culture and relationship with nature.

“Ordinarily, they say a picture carries more than a thousand words, but I will say that the memories are in their hundreds of millions at all times because it is that one that has documented history for us,” he said.

He cited Nigeria’s cultural festivals, including the Argungu Fishing Festival, Durbar and Eyo Festival, as examples of traditions whose history and significance could be preserved and promoted through photography.

The NBC director-general called for expanded cultural exchanges between Nigeria and China, urging photographers from both countries to travel, document their experiences and share stories about their respective societies, traditions, food, fashion and languages.

He said greater cultural interaction could help challenge negative perceptions and improve understanding of both countries.

Coordinator of the Photographers Association of Nigeria, Osaze Efe, said photography provided a universal language through which people could encounter unfamiliar cultures, understand different perspectives and discover shared humanity.

Efe, who also represented the Abuja International Photo Festival, said the organisation had a network of more than 5,000 creatives across Nigeria and had recently marked its 10th anniversary, with photographers from 42 countries participating in the celebration.

He said Chinese photographers had also participated in the festival, reflecting the existing collaboration between Nigerian and Chinese photography communities.

“Photography is a universal language. It allows us to travel beyond borders, encounter unfamiliar cultures, understand different perspectives and discover shared humanity that connects us all,” he said.

Efe said exhibitions such as “China Stories” created opportunities for Nigerians to experience China through the perspectives of its photographers, adding that photography was not only an art form but also an instrument for cultural diplomacy, education, dialogue and international collaboration.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would encourage stronger artistic partnerships between Nigerian and Chinese photographers, institutions and creative communities.