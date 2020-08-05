IPOB meets Ohanaeze leadership in Enugu, seeks assistance for its deproscription by FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo to assist it in working towards its de-proscription by the Federal Government.

As a consolidation of the peace accord recently established between IPOB and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leadership of IPOB on Wednesday visited Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executive Committee (NEC) at their monthly meeting in Enugu.

Led by one of its principal officers, Mazi Benjamin Madubugwu, IPOB said that they came in continuation of the rapport reached with Ohanaeze at the Anambra State reconciliation meeting.

Mazi Madubugwu said that there is an Igbo proverb which says that no matter how much a warrior is derided, he is always sought after when there is an outbreak of war.

The IPOB leader said that Chief Nwodo remains the undisputed leader of Ndigbo and expressed happiness with his fatherly disposition and fight for the Igbo in a country, he said Ndigbo were highly marginalised notwithstanding their contribution to the building of the Nigerian nation.

Mazi Madubugwu said that IPOB was not a terrorist organization, adding that it was just being given a bad name to hang it.

The IPOB leader said that most of the actions of their master, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had been coloured by the information given to him which he said, were sometimes distorted.

He assured that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was always available for discussions with Chief Nwodo on matters concerning the Igbo.

Also speaking, another leader of IPOB, Barrister Ejimakor, said that Chief Nwodo has the clout and charisma to help IPOB out of its present predicament, adding that he was happy that the gap hitherto existing between IPOB and Ohanaeze Ndigbo had been bridged for a united voice for Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Responding, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, welcomed the IPOB leaders, reassuring them that he was always ready to accept his children back into the fold no matter their earlier recalcitrance.

Chief Nwodo recalled all efforts he had made to establish an amicable and complementary relationship with IPOB since assuming office but were frustrated by the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The President General stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had no quarrel with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that he believed that whatever evil machinations of detractors have come to nought with the recent rapprochement between the two groups.

Chief Nwodo prayed that this latest development should be the opening of the door for mutual cooperation between IPOB and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and urged IPOB to also share views with Mr Tony Nnadi whom he said was working towards the same objective as IPOB. The President General called on Mazi Kanu to change his tactics of abuse and belligerence as a step towards building bridges for Ndigbo in the country.

Nwodo reiterated that both IPOB and Ohanaeze Ndigbo share in the same cause of fighting to emancipate Ndigbo and give them a lease of life and sense of fairness in the country but differ in the methodology or approach towards the realization of the objective.

He stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo still believes in dialogue and the restructuring of the country for inclusive participation in the Nigeria project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…IPOB meets Ohanaeze leadership IPOB meets Ohanaeze leadership

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…IPOB meets Ohanaeze leadership IPOB meets Ohanaeze leadership