IPCentre rewards Ibadan Poly students for academic excellence

INTERNATIONAL Psychometrics Centre (IPCentre) Ibadan has awarded scholarships to some students of The Polytechnic Ibadan, for their outstanding performance.

The management of the institute were at The Polytechnic Ibadan to reward Oluwatomisin Easter Adesuyi of the Department of Estate Management and Mary Adenisola Sebiotimo of the Quantity Surveying Department for their academic brilliance after scoring the highest mark in Psychometrics studies.

The deputy rector of the institution, Mrs Abiodun Olubamiwa, who represented the rector, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, during the presentation thanked the management of IPCentre, especially the chairman of the governing council, Otunba Abimbola Davis, for coming up with a scholarship scheme to appreciate and encourage the students who are taking the course.

Otunba Davis in his remarks said the scholarship was a fulfilment of the initial set goal by the institution, which is to encourage any student that emerges best in Psychometrics studies across all the institutions that are taking the course in Nigeria.

“International Psychometric Centre’s primary focus is on the tertiary education sub-sector of the Nigeria education sector where it designs and integrates detailed psychometric studies curricula as separate General Studies courses into the existing benchmark minimum academic standards for all classes of tertiary institutions in Nigeria,”said the Ibadan high chief.

He added that “International Psychometric Centre is a Strategic Research Network dedicated to research, teaching and product development in both pure and applied psychological assessment, set up to research on cutting-edge developments in the theory and practice of psychological assessment with emphasis on the online environment, with vision to impart practical knowledge of psychometrics in different disciplines.”

Otunba Davis, promised to assist the Student Union of The Polytechnic Ibadan in gathering funds to renovate its SUG building located within the campus from his friends and well-wishers, promising to visit the building to evaluate the cost to refurbish it.

The SUG president, Comrade Oloyede Joshua, on behalf of the students thanked the management of IPCentre for introducing the online course to the schools’ curriculum and basically for its positive impact in making students to realise what they’re good at, which is a good component in making the right career choice.

He, however, thanked the IPC boss for associating with the plight of the students while assuring him of good cooperation from the student’s community in supporting the course.