IPCentre boss charges youths on wrong use of internet

Youths have been identified as the source of the bulk of fake news emanating from the internet.

Stating this was the chairman governing council of the International Psychometrics Centre, Ibadan, Otunba Abimbola Davis, while speaking to newsmen in Ibadan.

Speaking further, he said “youths belong to this era we call the ‘internet age.’ And they are the demographic that has been caught by the new media fever or bug.”

Charging the youths to desist from using the internet to disseminate information that is not credible and verifiable, he said that “if the internet facilities are put to positive use, they will benefit the users in ways that are unimaginable.”

The IPC boss said the global village predicted some 58 years ago by Canadian thinker/philosopher and media theorist, Herbert Marshall McLuhan, is now the key role the internet is playing hence the internet must be used to advance the positive causes of humanity and not otherwise.

Davis cited several instances where some youths had used the internet to propagate fake news and forgeries which had directly affected the image of the country.

Otunba Davis, advised youths to desist from such acts except if they are comfortable with having their credibility, life aspirations and future ruined, adding that IPCentre frowns on misuse of the internet.

He called on parents, churches, schools, community leaders to encourage their children, especially the youths to desist from wrong usage of the internet.