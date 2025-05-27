Letters

Investing in vegetable value chains in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), beyond its political significance, holds immense potential for agricultural development, particularly within its vibrant vegetable and perishable produce sector. This burgeoning industry presents a golden opportunity for significant capital returns, yet its full potential remains largely untapped.

A concerted effort by the FCT Administration to strategically develop the vegetable value chain is crucial to unlocking this economic engine and ensuring nutritional security for its growing population and beyond.

Currently, a significant challenge hindering the growth of this sector lies in the precarious journey from farm gate to market. The often considerable distances, coupled with time-consuming transportation methods and inadequate infrastructure, result in substantial post-harvest losses.

Perishable produce frequently arrives in markets damaged and nearing spoilage, impacting both the income of farmers and the availability of nutritious food for consumers. The very mode of transport and the condition of the roads themselves contribute significantly to this worrying trend. This situation stands in stark contrast to the potential for a consistent, year-round supply of assorted vegetables if efficient systems were in place.

The government has a crucial role to play in fostering this growth by implementing advanced preservation technologies and providing financial support to farmers. Encouraging information sharing on modern farming techniques and establishing effective marketing strategies will ensure value for money for both producers and consumers.

Investing in simple yet impactful preservation technologies will enable year-round farming, boost farmer incomes, and enhance the nutritional intake of the population. Furthermore, increased vegetable farming activities across the Area Councils can significantly contribute to internal revenue generation through tax payments. By strategically cultivating its vegetable sector, the FCT can reap significant economic and nutritional rewards for the benefit of all.

•Michael Oke, FCT, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Infrequent intake of vegetables, a potbelly, and urban life raise the risk of diabetes in Nigerians —Study

