International Youth Day: Don’t be tools in the hands of politicians, NYCN tells youths

The National President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Solomon Adodo has called on youths to desist from being used as tools in the hands of politicians to perpetrate evil.

Speaking during the occasion of the International Youth Day, Comrade Adodo called on Nigerian youths to unite and build a new Nigerian economy.

“We are faced with problems as a country, problem of unemployment, problems of insecurity, problems of poverty problems of underdevelopment, and our reaction to all these troubles have been to complain and criticize without commenting constructively to bring solutions.

“Let us have one culture and one political party and that culture that party that religion should be the forward economic voyage of Nigeria and the development of our great country, Nigeria.

Let us unite to build the new Nigerian economy”, he said.

He said the NYCN is offering herself, her members and the potentials of the millions of the Nigerian youths, to bring solutions to these problems that plague the nation.

“We have potentials that have remained fallow and wasted while we languished in all of these challenges”, he noted.

“Mr President has promised to lift about a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty. I recall at the dawn of this year i was on a live TV interview and I was asked the optimism expressed by Mr President is it realistic and I say it is even more than realistic.

“There are millions of jobs all around us, there is so much wealth and the National Youth Council of Nigeria will create these jobs.

“We are thankful that the government is giving us visas of opportunities through various policies programs and projects.

“I want to charge all Nigerian youths today, August 12th, 2020, International Youth Day, let us rise as one, let us look beyond the challenges and the problems, let us not be tools in the hands of politicians whose only penchant is to see how to bring the government down.

“If you bring the government down, you have brought the nation down. Let us see how we can contribute our quota to measure development. Let us put aside ethnic differences, let us put aside political differences, let us put aside religious differences”, he said.

Furthermore, he said “before my tongue stops oscillate on this podium I want us to ponder on some very salient things Nations that are developed, that we run today for aid, loans and we run to for anything, did they fall from the sky?

“Their inventive ideas, their Innovative potentials was all they had and they used it to synthesize every other factor that propelled their countries to where they are today.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerian youths, let us rise as one, with a very strong and unstoppable resolve that will fight back the tides of negativities that have invaded our nation thus far, that we will build a new Nigerian economy, taking advantage of the adversities that the covid-19 pandemic has posed to the world. Let us turn these adversities to our own advantage”.

Also, the Chairman of the Occasion and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume who was represented by an Assistant Director in his office, said the youths play a crucial role in stabilising the country.

“The youths play a very important role in a constructive process of building economic prosperity and political stability in a nation in an inclusive and democratic way.

“In order to make Nigeria prosperous, we have to create opportunities for children and youths in which they can feel free to get quality education, learn skills for making the desired level of changes in their economic and social sector.

“If the government of Nigeria succeeds in achieving this feat in time there is no doubt in my mind that the most active, energetic and dynamic group can use their potentials to make a flourishing Nigeria”, he noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE