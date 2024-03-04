Insurfeel Initiative has announced plans to donate school fees protection plans to university and secondary students across the country in a bid to help the younger generation especially students mitigate risks.

The donation, which is conceived in the format of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) concept is being implemented in partnership with notable reinsurance firms.

The Promoter of Insurfeel Initiative Chuks Udo Okonta pointed out that the organisation is presently in talks with the selected schools, adding that the policy would be donated to the students very soon.

He explained that the donation exercise is part of the organisation’s one million insurance cover giveaways for 2024/2025.

Insurfeel Initiative focuses on students, he further stated is aimed at enhancing academic excellence by creating risk risk-free environment for students.

Okonta noted that the cover which runs for a year, would expose the students to insurance and subsequently stimulate their interest to secure their lives and properties with insurance as they grow.

He noted that School Fees Protection Plan underwriting by Universal Insurance Plc and some insurance firms to be engaged soon would provide payment of school fees to the named beneficiary (or Guardian, Trustee, or School in case of a minor) of the insured parent/Guardian in event of the following occurring: permanent disability resulting from an accident and death.

Okonta stressed that under the cover, the students would enjoy: medical expenses worth, N150,000; permanent disability benefits of N500,000; and death benefits of N500,000.

On their guardian (parent), he said the students will have: a permanent disability benefit of N700,000 and; death benefit of N700,000.

Okonta called on individuals, groups, associations, and organisations that are committed to corporate social responsibility to join hands with Insurfeel Initiative in donating insurance covers to the insured in society, and reiterated his position that donating insurance is cheaper than donating money to people when faced with the mishap.

He affirmed that donation of insurance covers to the uninsured remains one of the best means to spread the insurance gospel and deepen penetration.