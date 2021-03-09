Insecurity: Oyetola holds crucial meeting with security agencies in Osun

Felt perturbed by the spate of insecurity and other nefarious activities in Osun State, the state governor, Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, held a marathon meeting with the leadership of security agencies in the state to combat the untoward acts.

The state government at the meeting held at the state government house in Osogbo, jawed with the heads of security operatives comprising of the Police, Army, Air Force, DSS, Immigration, Correctional Service, NDLEA and NSCDC to address the state security headlong.

Also at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of the State, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Chief of Staff to the governor, Charles Akinola, Deputy Chief of Staff, some executive cabinet members, Special Advisers and all Service Commanders attached to the state.

Speaking at the end of the meeting the state police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode through a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that, the governor appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and promised to assist in providing a better working environment to enable the officers put in their maximum effort.

According to him “Security issues affecting the state were discussed and solutions towards addressing them were fathomed. Among issues discussed were; Infiltration into the states of herdsmen/bandits/kidnappers artisanal miners, thuggery and cultism, communal clashes, armed robbery, the proliferation of arms and ammunitions, increased cases of accident, labour union crisis, school protection etc.”

“Consequent upon this, the Police as the lead agency in internal security and all other heads of security agencies have mapped out security mechanisms to checkmate the above criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urged the good citizens of the state to “support, collaborate and cooperate with the state government, the Police and other security agencies in making the state secured to live and go about their lawful businesses without fear of insecurity,” he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyetola holds crucial meeting

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… Oyetola holds crucial meeting