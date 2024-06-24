The Niger State Government has said that the prevailing insecurity challenges bedevilling the state against the backdrop of the illegal activities of bandits and insurgent groups will not pose any threat to investors coming to invest in the state.

The government gave the assurance on Monday in Minna, the state capital while speaking through the state Hon. Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investments, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman Takuma.

He said, “the security situation in parts of the state is usually blown out of proportion by the media and the victims of the banditry attacks, noting that the activities of the bandits are usually confined to the rural communities emphasizing that the situation will not scare away investors from the state.”

Alhaji Aminu Suleiman Takuma said the flash points are restricted to isolated areas of the state which does not affect most of the locations investors would like to operate from.

He stated this while briefing newsmen in Minna on Monday ahead of the “Nigeria Public Private Partnership (PPP) network meeting slated for Minna the state capital on Wednesday, Takuma however said that the state government “is doing all within its powers to contain terrorism and banditry in the state.”

He stated further that the Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has been synergising with the Nigerian Army High Command and other security agencies to ensure all parts of the state are secured and safe for investors..

Takuma, thereby assured potential investors of their safety and those of their investments saying “Niger state is large, stressing Areas hat where banditry occurs are about six hours from other parts of the state”.

He disclosed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume will deliver the keynote address at the meeting during which he will highlight the ” Critical role of PPPs in our National Development Strategy” saying, “that the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago will also “share his vision and initiatives on leveraging PPP’s for the development of the State’s infrastructure and economy”.

The Commissioner said the meeting is being held as a testament to the government’s deliberate commitment to fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, highlighting that during the meeting participants will visit PPP-executed projects in the state capital.

