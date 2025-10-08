Insecurity: Kwara community condemns bandits’ attack on Oke-Ode

Members of the Oke-Onijo Descendants Union in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state have condemned last Sunday early morning attack on the neighbouring Oke-Ode community by armed bandits, describing the development as unacceptable.

It is recalled that on Sunday, September 28, 2025, armed men stormed the community, killing no fewer than 12 persons, including the Baale of Ogbayo and members of the local vigilante group. Four persons were also injured and currently hospitalised, while unspecified number of residents were reportedly abducted by the attackers.

In a statement by one of the community leaders in Ile L’oke Aro House of Oke-Onijo community, Mr. Idrees Adesina, he condoled with families who lost their loved ones in the attack, and prayed for the injured to recover quickly as well as safe rescue of the abducted members of the community.

“The unfortunate incident has no doubt left residents of the community and neighbouring communities in fear; it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and security,” he said.

He commended Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, chairmen of local governments in the area, and other stakeholders for their efforts in combating the security challenge in the state.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s swift and decisive response to the recent security challenge in Kwara state is truly commendable. His proactive approach and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents have been evident in the measures taken to address the situation. The governor’s leadership and dedication to peace and stability in the state are a testament to his vision for a secure and prosperous Kwara state,” he said.

Adesina, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the Kwara state government, security and intelligence agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice. “It is imperative that we do not let such acts of violence go unpunished.

“I also call on community and religious leaders, and residents to be more vigilant and join forces with security agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property. If you see something, you must say something. Reporting suspicious behaviour on time can help prevent future attacks. Our combined efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice will go a long way in discouraging other criminal elements”, he said.

He assured the people of Oke-Ode community, and indeed all residents of Kwara state, that they are not alone in the trying time.

“We will work together to ensure that our communities are safe and secure. I urge everyone to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

