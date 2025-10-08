Germany moves to restrict online Cannabis sales

World News

Germany’s cabinet passed plans on Wednesday to restrict the online sale of cannabis to tackle a surge in imports of the drug since the legalisation of its recreational use in 2024.

The amendment to the existing law will require direct, in-person contact with a doctor for a cannabis prescription and will ban mail-order delivery of the drug, with distribution restricted to physical pharmacies to ensure proper counselling.

Germany became the ninth country to legalise the recreational use of the drug in April 2024.

In the first half of 2025, imports increased by more than 400 per cent compared with the same period in the previous year, the government said.

“The massive increase in cannabis imports and the practice of prescribing cannabis online without any personal medical contact require political action,” said Health Minister Nina Warken in a statement.

The government said this rise is not due to increased demand from seriously ill patients, as prescriptions through the social health insurance system only rose by a single-digit percentage.

