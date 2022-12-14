Insecurity in North-East: How Buni is changing narrative in Yobe

The occasion was the inauguration of a road linking Fika and Gujba local government areas in Yobe State. The turnout was unprecedented. From Potiskum to Ngalda, residents of communities along the highway lined up the road and danced gleefully in celebration akin to the traditional post-harvest festivals done in villages in those days before the advent of the Boko Haram insurgency. The people waved majestically APC flag to welcome the special guest of honour and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni (CON) and other guests to the community. At Ngalda, the venue of the occasion, the population was amazing and beyond comment. This caught the attention of everyone with a quick reflection of its impossibility during the dark days of Boko Haram activities in the state and the North-East sub-region in general. A few years back, the people wouldn’t have risked assembling this huge for any occasion, not even during political or religious ceremonies. Similarly, the normal screening of persons entering public occasions became history. Everyone moved freely to and fro the venue of the occasion, without an iota of fear of possible security breach.

The situation was a clear departure from the restriction of movements, screening of persons and the general fear that had enveloped and become part of the people’s lives, to a new air of freedom. Governor Buni’s speech was an exact reflection of the people’s minds. He started with an appreciation, and giving glory to God for the growing peace in the state. He said: “Let me start by giving glory to Almighty Allah (SWT) for the improved peace we now enjoy across the state and the opportunity to assemble here today to flag off the construction of the 54km Ngalda-Mutai road.” He took time to remind the people of where the state was coming from and where it is now. He thanked God and eulogised President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the Nigerian troops for their resilience in the fight against Boko Haram and other security challenges in the state and the North-East. He stressed: “We must appreciate the uncommon commitment of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the gallant officers and men of the Armed Forces, the Police, Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence and members of the Vigilante who stood firm to defeat the security challenge.”

Governor Buni noted that the loss of both civilians and security personnel to the insurgency was very unfortunate. He however described the security men lost to the security challenge, as great heroes who did not die in vain. “We now enjoy the peace they laboured, fought and died for,” he said. Recalling how the security challenges stalled the construction of phase one of the Gujba-Ngalda road project, he said: “You will recall that on 16/12/2020, I flagged off the construction of phase 1 of the Gujba-Ngalda road project covering Gujba-Mutai, being executed through the MCRP but was unfortunately visited by the ugly insurgency attacks. Alhamdulillah (Praise to God) for the now improved security situation and the steady progress of work on the road. I am also pleased to state that the relative peace and gradual return of normalcy across the state, has provided the government with the opportunity to execute several projects including schools, health facilities, roads, electricity, housing and many more to improve the living standard of our people,” he said.

The crowd greeted the governor’s address at every point with a thunderous ovation to appreciate the peace and security returning to their communities. For Major General Paul Tarfa, Chairman of the North-East Development Commission, who was also a victim and lost his house to Boko Haram attacks in Garkida, the return of peace in the North East is worth a celebration. The chairman, who was represented by a board member of the commission, T. O. Elechi, said a team from the commission drove from Maiduguri to Biu through Damaturu, Buni Yadi, Buratai, and Mirnga to reach Biu. The team also drove back to Damaturu to Potiskum to reach Ngalda without any slightest fear of security challenges, and it is evidently clear that security has returned to the North-East.

Such trips on these routes in the past were impossible missions. They could have been suicide missions. To the glory of God, these roads are now safe and plied daily by motorists. Tarfa said: “We have every reason to thank God for the return of peace to the North-East and like the governor said, we must appreciate Mr President for the commitment and resilience in sustaining the war against insurgency and defeating them.” It goes without saying that the improvement in security in the region would encourage the government to commit more resources to execute more infrastructures that would add value to the lives of the people.

Similarly, the people are now free to move freely to engage in viable economic activities especially agriculture in the richly endowed area to fight poverty. As the saying goes, the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility. The people have roles to play in monitoring and providing timely and useful information on every suspicious persons and movements in their communities to build on the peace and security achieved and now enjoyed across the state.