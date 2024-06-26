Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has emphasized the need for strengthening security architecture across the country in order to win the ragging war against insecurity and banditry.

The Governor was speaking on Wednesday at the commissioning of the new Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Complex and the opening ceremony of the Armour Reunion Celebration held at Obienu Barracks Bauchi.

The Governor expressed confidence that Nigerian Army is well-equipped and determined to defend Nigeria and Nigerians against all forms of insecurity with the modernization of its operations for excellence.

He stressed that strengthening the country’s security architecture by boosting the morale of troops, and improve the welfare of military personnel for efficient service delivery will yield positive impacts.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Bala Mohammed believed that the Obienu Barracks new complex, with its state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, will undoubtedly serve as a hub for the training and deployment of personnel and coordination of the operations of the Armoured Corps.

According to him, “I must commend the foresight and initiative of the leadership of the Nigerian Army in undertaking the construction of this impressive complex.”

He added that, “At a time when our nation is facing numerous security challenges, it is heartening to see the Army taking proactive steps to strengthen its operational capabilities and enhancing the readiness of its Armoured Corps.”

The Governor stressed that, “I am particularly proud and grateful that this important Military structure has been established within our state. I am certain that the Armoured Corps will continue to play a pivotal role in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in the North-East region.”

He recalled that the Armour Reunion celebration was designed to bring both serving and retired Armour officers together to deliberate and share knowledge and experience on the way forward strengthening the capabilities of the Armoured Corps as the initiative would go a long way in enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian Army in Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations.

“I have taken personal interest and align with the theme of the reunion, which is “Enhancing the Capacity of NAAC for improved Operational Efficiency within a Joint Environment,” he added.

Bala Mohammed further said that, “I therefore wish to affirm my earlier canvassed opinion that the security challenges facing our dear nation can only be curtailed when security agencies and the relevant authorities including states work together towards a common end. This calls for synergy amongst the various security agencies.”

According to the Governor, “it is important that the major non-governmental organisations, humanitarian agencies and international partners in Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations share the campaign objectives and do not work at odds with them, hence effective coordination is required among relevant agencies to avoid needless duplication of efforts and ensure seamless information sharing and unified action.”

He assured that his administration is committed towards providing the necessary support to the Nigerian Army in its mission to eradicate all forms of security challenges in Bauchi state as it has acknowledged the importance of a secure and peaceful environment for the development and prosperity of the citizens.

He noted that “Since the coming of my administration in 2019, it has bee collaborating with the Nigerian Army in implementing strategic security initiatives, enhancing intelligence gathering, and providing the required resources to stem the tide of criminal activities in our state.”

“On this note, I would like to express the sincere appreciation of the Government and the good people of Bauchi State to the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment and dedication in safeguarding our nation and protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Bauchi State,” he added.

The Governor therefore used the medium to congratulate Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on his milestones achievements since he assumed office One year ago.

He expressed utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Nigerian Army in tackling the numerous security challenges facing the nation.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja pledged full support for the Armoured Corps to reactivate its operational facilities for improved operational efficiency to effectively safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.

He also expressed confidence in the abilitirs and capabilities of the Armoured Corps saying that as the Tank of the Military, the Corps has played key roles in the successes so far recorded in the war against insurgency in the North East subregion.

He reaffirm his commitment to having a well-motivated and equipped Armoured Corps as well as other Corps of the Ministry.

The Army Chief expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his administrations’ outstanding support to the Armoured Corps and other army formations in Bauchi state promised to remain focused in overcoming security challenges.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE