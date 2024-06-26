The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Imo State has arrested 192 drug offenders and convicted 30 male suspects between June 2023 to June 2024.

The Imo State Commander of NDLEA, Abdullahi Saeed disclosed this Wednesday during the commemoration of United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at the command’s office, Owerri

Saeed said that out of the 192 drug offenders attested, 171 are male while 21 are female.

He disclosed that the command made a seizure of 2,639.27kg of various types of drugs ranging from cocaine, cannabis, and marijuana amongst others adding that the greater quantity of drugs seized was cannabis.

The NDLEA boss said that by way of intervention, the office has rehabilitated 40 drug users through counselling after which they rejoined their family members.

He expressed regret that a good number of youths in the country both male and female particularly those in secondary schools and tertiary institutions find abuse of drugs fashionable and embrace it without hesitation.

He said: “This, already, is creating a huge problem for the society. it is a well-known fact drugs have nexus with other crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, murder, suicide, rape.”

The state commander said that June 26th is commemorated every year by nations of the world with a weeklong of activities.

He said that this year’s theme for the commemoration: is “Evidence is Clear; Invest in Prevention”, which reminds the world that it pays more to prevent the abuse of drugs than smuggling to threaten to treat those already afflicted with the problem.

Saeed observed that the issue of drug abuse cannot be handled by NDLEA, but rather with the collaboration of other sister agencies, and organisations in the society

He said that to ensure a peaceful, prosperous and secure nation, there must be a collective sustenance of war on drug abuse and illicit trafficking for the common good.

He said: “The sustenance of war on drug abuse is the right and appropriate course of action to undertake now for more immediate good and for the security of our future”.

This series of lectures delivered by eminent scholars in different fields of discipline which centred on drug abuse.

Highpoint of the event was the display of cultural dance from different schools in attendance.

