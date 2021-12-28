Insecurity and the Nigerian government


The issue of insecurity is topical; lives are lost, people are being kidnapped every day and there seems to be no serious measure put in place to tackle the menace while the Federal Government fails to understand that the electorate deserve better. They deserve a great Nigeria where they can live freely without hindrance for the betterment of the populace and the country at large.

Peace has eluded many communities in Nigeria due to the challenges of insecurity; we need a great Nigeria again, we are tired of living in such conditions; we need to move freely in our own country and we need justice for our friends and relatives who lost their lives in the course of the events in this nation.

In the face of all these challenges, the government seems to remain mute despite the fact that it is the responsibility of government to protect lives and properties. It is time for government to live up to its responsibilities to the people especially in the area of insecurity.

Sheerah Iliya Adams,

Bauchi State.

