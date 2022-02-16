Reps to investigate state of local, international airports, airline operators

• Decry high charges, state of escalators, infrastructure

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to investigate the state of all the international and domestic airports in Nigeria, as well as the activities of airline operators and the coordinating agencies in the aviation sector.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the poor performance and high charges by Airline Operators in Nigeria sponsored by Hon Simon Karu.

Hon. Karu noted that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) places aviation within the Legislative competence of the National Assembly and by virtue thereof, the National Assembly enacted the Civil Aviation (Repeal and Enactment) Act, 2006 and establishes the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as the regulator of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

He said that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is statutorily charged with the responsibility to manage commercial airports in Nigeria to provide service to the passenger, cargo airlines, create a conducive environment for efficient management of air transport services and promote economic development in the Country.

He observed that Airlines Authority has a duty to provide Airline Customer assistance and services towards ensuring that passengers get conducive and hospitality environment and getting the right information relating to their bookings and adequate flight schedule amongst other duties.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, the International Air Transport Association (lATA) Economic Reports 2020 which states that the air transport industry in Nigeria, including airlines and its supply chain, are estimated to support $600 million of GDP in Nigeria despite the enormous potentials of the Airline Industry in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have not enjoyed domestic air travel due to constant delays and cancellation of flights with impunity and change of airline departure time contrary to Regulations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and in contravention of International Aviation Standards, recently, the burden of domestic air-travellers in Nigerians has been
increased by the sudden 120% increase in local airfares in the country.

“The Air Traffic Controller (ATCO) lamented the deplorable state of the Airport in Nigeria and in an interview with the Guardian Newspaper, the Controller stated that the Airport Authority needs at least 600 to 650 ATCOs for effective management and monitoring of the Control Tower as it is dangerous to have just one controller on duty.”

He further explained that Lagos Airport had issues with the automated common user check-in platforms been shut down, on the other hand, the foreign airlines are conducting a volume of passenger facilitation by improvising alternative platforms to check-in passengers and necessary screening, the system shutdown led to chaotic scenes in all the four international airports – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano, but it was later learnt that the foreign automation company, State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA) 10-year contract with FAAN expired in May 2021.

“Nigeria has the most expensive price regimes of local airfares with ticket rates doubled in December 2021, an economy class seat which cost about N33,000 now goes for N75,000 and the average return trip for an economy class domestic flight in Nigeria is about N121,000.

“The welfare and the security of the people is the primary purpose of government and to this end, parliament enacted the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, (FCCPA) 2018 to promote fair, efficient and competitive markets and protect the rights of all consumers in Nigeria.

“Despite the mandate of the Federal Competition and ConsumerB Protection Council (FCCP) Nigerian consumers continue to be exploited by local airline operators, making it imperative for the House to extend its oversight to the Aviation Industry, particularly on the exorbitant charged by local airline operations in Nigeria,” he stated.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Aviation, Human Rights and commerce and report back within 8 weeks.

Also at the plenary, the House tasked authorities of the Federal Ministry of Aviation to expedite action on the expansion of major airports across the country to accommodate the upsurge in the population of air travellers and repair all escalators in airports across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to expand major airports across the country to accommodate the upsurge of passengers,’ which was sponsored by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo.

The lawmakers also urged all the regulatory agencies namely: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to address all issues causing unnecessary delays and inconveniences at the major airports and ensure hitch-free flight operations across the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Nwankwo noted that recently, most Nigerian airports have become congested due to several factors which include more persons choosing air travel, flight delays by airline operators, inadequate and malfunctioning x-ray machines, multiple checks for security and COVID–19 protocol, inadequate check-in counters, waiting for halls, boarding gates, as well as parking/manoeuvring constraints.

He stated that the recent rehabilitation in some airports did not provide the desired expansion, hence the need for expansion of the major airports which handle voluminous travellers.

“With the congestion, the airports have become uncomfortable as the halls are overstretched with passengers waiting for clearing of their luggage or waiting to board their flights and may attempt, out of frustration, to breach security procedures, thus putting others at risk, especially considering that such congestions are at variance with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols in averting the spread of COVID–19.”

He further revealed that the congestions have resulted in the loss of man-hours by passengers and their relatives who are at the airports either to receive or see off their relatives.

“The situation adversely affects the aviation industry as people can no longer effectively execute their travel plans due to the delays that arise from the congestion at the airports.

“Airports ought to be modernised and managed like business enterprises with development of infrastructure to cater for population and traffic growth,” he added.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance.







