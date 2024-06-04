President Bola Tinubu, continuing the inauguration of projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mark his first year in office, has hailed the FCT minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for yet delivering another infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

The President, who stated this on Tuesday while commissioning the 3.5 kilometers Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, also approved the recommendation to name the road after Nigerian novelist Wole Soyinka, saying it was only proper to honor the Nobel Laureate who has made the nation so proud.

Tinubu, who was visibly impressed with the FCT minister for actualizing yet another infrastructural development in the capital city, described the feat as a very successful first-year landing.

According to the President, “My presence here today is to thank you for giving this government a very successful first-year landing.”

“The commissioning of the full scope development arterial road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, ONEX, is another testament to the actualisation of our developmental agenda to transform every part of this country.

“Let me say here that your recommendation to name this road as Wole Soyinka Way is well received. He is our foremost playwright, novelist, and Nobel Prize winner who has brought Nigeria’s name a pride of international acclaim. Thank you for thinking that way. We all accept your recommendation on behalf of the people and of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The President noted that Nigeria’s and indeed the FCT’s population was growing and said it was necessary to invest in infrastructure to bring economic property to the people.

“The completion of this strategic project with its underground system of wastewater duct and fiber optics and many other facilities can not be but mention.

The population of Nigeria is growing.

The population of the FCT is growing. It is necessary to invest in infrastructure to sustain the growth and bring economic property to our people.”

While welcoming the President to commission the road, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, disclosed that the road project was awarded four years ago at the cost of N30.6billion with no funding variation.

The minister who recounted the level of work done on the road, said its completion is a reflection of government’s dedication and commitment in fulfilling its promise to the people.

He said, “I don’t want to talk politics now, but I do know that it will be difficult for anybody to challenge you in FCT. It will be very difficult. Well, the facts are there. The things are there. It’s not for fun. It is not about theory now, it is about reality. You said you would do this, have you done it? Yes. You said you would do that, has he done it? Yes. So, what are we talking about?”

While appreciating the president and the engineering team for the monumental task of developing the arterial roads, FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, noted that the project would invariably create safer, more efficient, and more sustainable transportation networks that benefit everyone in the nation’s capital city.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi, while giving an overview of the project, said the N20, also regarded as Northern road 20, was one of the principal arteries and corridors for conveyance of engineering infrastructure from the primary sources to adjoining districts.

The road crisscross 2 sector centers A and B comprising 4 districts each of Katampe, Jahi, Mabushi and Kado on one hand, as well as Jabi, Utako, Daki-Biyu and Wuye districts on the other hand.

He explained that the just commissioned segment stretches from the Outer Northern Expresswayon Muhammadu Buhari Expressway, to the Northern Parkway, at the Ahmadu Bello Way, has two interchanges at the ONEX and at the Northern Parkway ends of the road.

“This king of road normally extends its services underground into the adjoining districts. As I said it is going to crisscross two sector centers, that is sector centre A and B. Sector Center A has 4 principal districts of Katampe, Jahi, Mabushi and Kado. Sector Centers are heavily commercial and socio-economic activity area under the Abuja Master Plan

“The road is a six lane dual carriage way constructed with extensive engineering services conveying water supply, power supply and draining from properties from adjoining districts.”

The Executive Secretary was optimistic that the partial completion of the N20 road will drastically reduce the usual traffic gridlock experienced on the Kubwa expressway in the nation’s capital, Abuja.