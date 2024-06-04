The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a 70-year-old kidnapper and three other kidnappers who are currently in police custody for interrogation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police image maker, Mansir Hassan and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old suspect who was identified as ‘Husaini ‘ from the Tudun-Jukun area of Zaria was arrested by the police operatives who launched an attack on his hideout.

Items recovered according to the statement include AK-47 rifle, a locally-made pistol, and three cartridges.

The other three suspects were a 30-year-old Isah Baffa Rabo(m)from Maibindiga Village, Lere LGA, implicated in kidnappings for ransom in Zango Kataf LGA and Kachia LGA, as well as a 30-year-old Ja’afaru Sale(m) from Durumi Village, Lere LGA, and 24-year-old Umar Musa, (m), from Durumi Village, Lere LGA.

The statement said the suspects confessed to being a part of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Lere Local Government Area and its environs.

ALSO READ: My development agenda transforming Nigeria — Tinubu

The statement read in part: “Kaduna State police Arrests 4 notorious Kidnappers, who partake in Several kidnappings in the northwest, and Recover Firearms including an AK47 riffle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges

“On 29th May 2024, acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) successfully arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE