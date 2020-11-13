INEC fixes bye-elections for December 5

The Independent National Elections Commission has fixed pending bye-elections for December 5.

Barrister Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

The by-elections in 15 states across the country are to hold in two senatorial districts in Bayelsa, ( Central and West) ; Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; Obudu Constituency in Cross River.

Others affected senatorial districts are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in Zamfara; and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi.

Okoye revealed that the commission took the decision to proceed with the elections after it was convinced that security situations in the country have improved.

The statement further pleaded with stakeholders in the affected states for their cooperation for INEC to deliver a credible election.

The statement further read in part: “Based on these consultations, the commission believes that security in the affected States has improved while the environmental challenges have reasonably abated. Consequently, the commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on December 5, 2020.

“The commission acknowledges the support, understanding and cooperation of political parties, the security agencies, the media civil society organizations and the general public as it considers the scheduling of the bye-elections and in its overall efforts to reposition the electoral process and give meaning and value to the votes of the people.

“We appeal to voters and stakeholders in the states with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with the commission in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment.”

