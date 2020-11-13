Inferno: FCT Fire Service loses over N1billion, saves N3.96billion worth property in three years

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Fire Service, on Friday, disclosed that it had lost about N1.75billion to a fire incident, while N3.96billion worth of property was saved in the last three years.

Assistant Controller-General (ACG), FCT Fire Service, Mr Opetunsin Julius, who made this disclosure during his pull out parade at the headquarters in Abuja, said available statistics from 2017 till 2020 indicated that the service attended and responded to about 1, 844 fires and received 136 rescue calls.

Notable fire outbreak on critical infrastructure, according to him, include Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Auditor-General’s Office, ECOWAS Secretariat, Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters, as well as Kugbo furniture market among others.

He explained that with the timely intervention of the service and other stakeholders, the situation was brought under control.

Outgoing ACG added: “The FCT Service Department needs additional fire stations to adequately cover the city centre and Area Councils, aggressive awareness on fire prevention and sensitization programs, sustain the school safety initiative programs and procurement of modern firefighting equipment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases. FCT Fire Service loses

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office. FCT Fire Service loses

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE