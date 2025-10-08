INEC extends voter registration in FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja and signed by Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity Department, the exercise, which was expected to be concluded on Wednesday, has now been extended to Sunday, 12th October 2025.

The statement disclosed that “as of 7th October 2025, a total of 55,346 new voter registrations had been recorded in the FCT, comprising 38,528 online pre-registrations and 16,818 completed physical registrations.”

The statement noted that the impressive turnout underscores the growing civic awareness among residents and the effectiveness of devolving the exercise to the grassroots.

The statement maintained that “the online pre-registration option in the FCT remains suspended to enable all pre-registrants to complete their registration in person at the designated centres.”

The statement read: “At its Third Quarterly Meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held on Tuesday, 7th October 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reviewed ongoing electoral activities, including the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Following the review, the Commission approved a four-day extension of the ongoing ward-level CVR exercise in the FCT. Consequently, the exercise, which was earlier scheduled to end today, Wednesday, 8th October 2025, will now continue until Sunday, 12th October 2025.

“As of 7th October 2025, a total of 55,346 new voter registrations had been recorded in the FCT, comprising 38,528 online pre-registrations and 16,818 completed physical registrations.

“This impressive turnout underscores the growing civic awareness among residents and the effectiveness of devolving the exercise to the grassroots.

“As earlier announced, the online pre-registration option in the FCT remains suspended to enable all pre-registrants to complete their registration in person at the designated centres. This measure ensures the validity of their records in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Commission once again appeals to all eligible citizens who have not yet registered to take advantage of this extension. Registered voters who wish to transfer their registration to the FCT, or within the FCT, are also encouraged to do so within this period. However, citizens are reminded that multiple registration is a punishable offence under the law.

“The list and addresses of all registration centres remain available on the Commission’s website and official social media platforms.

“The Commission appreciates the cooperation of FCT residents and the dedication of its field officials and stakeholders to ensuring a seamless and inclusive registration exercise.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE