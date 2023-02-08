Leon Usigbe-Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, is currently briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on the preparations for this month’s elections.

This is coming just about 16 days to the presidential poll and amid cash crunch and petrol scarcity, which have raised fears of the possible disruption of the exercise.

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, is also expected to appear before the council being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

More details to come later…