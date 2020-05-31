Indonesia records 700 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 700 within one day to 26,473, with the death toll adding by 40 to 1,613, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference on Sunday.

According to him, 293 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 7,308.

The pandemic has spread to all 34 provinces in the archipelagic country.

Authorities have been conducting coronavirus tests in the affected areas and ordered the public to always wear masks to curb the spread.

The government is preparing for the so-called “new normal”, under which the public would be allowed to resume their routines.

More than 300,000 military and police personnel have been posted in nearly 2,000 places, including shopping malls, traditional markets and tourism spots in four provinces and 25 regencies or cities.

(Xinhua/NAN)

