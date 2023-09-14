Federal Government of Nigeria, on Thursday, inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume inaugurated the committee, where he also rolled out activities lined up for the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

Akume who is the chairman of the committee noted that the proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalization by the Inter-Ministerial Committee, adding that the committee was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration on October 1, 2023.

He revealed that on October 1, there would be presidential broadcast by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of the programmes lined up for the celebration.

Members of the committee include: Minister of Information and Culture; Minister of Interior, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister Foreign of Affairs, Minister of the FCT, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services and Commander, Guards Brigade.

Others are: Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Permanent Secretary’, Ecological Project Office, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office.

SGF said the celebration of the 63rd independence anniversary has provided an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the national heroes and heroines who fought for the independence of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

He said the celebration also affords the government an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.

He told members of the committee which held its inaugural meeting soon after they were inaugurated that time was of essence regarding the preparation for the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

“The proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalization by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and would involve the following to be anchored by sub-committees:

“World Press Briefing 25th September: Church Service 1st October; Juma’at Service 29th September; Symposium/Public Lecture 28th September; Presidential Broadcast 1st October Parade 2nd October, 2023,” he stated.





