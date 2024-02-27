As part of efforts to curtail the increasing road accidents in the state, the Zamfara State government has approved the immediate employment of 250 people for the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the state governor, Sulaiman Idris, on Monday.

According to the statement, the state governor, Dauda Lawal, made the disclosure, while presiding over the state executive council meeting at the council chamber of the Government House in Gusau, the state capital on Monday.

He said: “We have an enormous responsibility ahead of us as we embark on a rescue mission to set an example. Our mission is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara, as we don’t have any other place to call home.

“I have approved the immediate employment of 250 people for the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) to enhance ongoing road constructions as part of my administration’s urban renewal projects.

“I directed the commissioner for justice and attorney general to establish a tribunal to handle traffic offences and violations due to increasing road accidents.

“In addition, we are creating two truck parks in Gusau to manage heavy traffic caused by trailers,” the governor said.

During the meeting, the governor was presented with comprehensive updates on the status of various ongoing projects in the state.

He also received detailed reports on the progress, challenges encountered, and expected timelines for the completion of each project.

According to the statement, the updates covered various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and law enforcement.