In Niger, Governor Admires Osinbajo, Emir Lauds His Loyalty, As APC Delegates Commend Leadership Qualities

In continuation of his consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, yesterday visited Niger State, where he restated his dedication to diligently serve the country just as he received more commendations, including from the Niger State Governor and the Emir of Minna.

The Vice President was warmly received on arrival in Minna, the Niger State capital, by an enthusiastic crowd lining the streets, as the VP’s convoy drove into the city to the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alh. Umar Faruq Bahago.

The Emir, in the company of other traditional chiefs, welcomed the VP warmly and prayed for the success of his aspiration and campaign to be president.

“I admire your loyalty (to President Muhammadu Buhari) and I pray for your good success,” the Emir said to Prof. Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo, who formally informed the Emir of his aspiration and sought royal blessings, restated that his decision to put himself forward was to serve the country wholly with his knowledge and experience.

Thanking the Emir for the very warm welcome, the VP said, “Your Highness, you know I have served as Vice President for seven years. I’ve been exposed to many aspects of governance under President Muhammadu Buhari…. learning how to balance the various complications and demands of our society.





“One thing that I am certain about is that God has given me all those experiences for a certain purpose, and I think that that purpose is now, when the President will leave at the end of May, 2023, and we will have a new President.”

With the ongoing revamping and reengineering of the nation’s security architecture by the Buhari administration, the Vice President noted that the country will be better prepared to tackle and resolve the current security challenges and be better prepared going forward.

Later on, the VP, who had been warmly received by the State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, proceeded to the venue of the meeting with the State’s APC delegates, accompanied by the Governor.

“Your Excellency, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, our presidential aspirant, Insha Allah,” Governor Bello, said as he introduced the VP to the State’s delegates.

“Your Excellency, for Nigeria to become a more progressive and well-developed country, we must pay attention to the quality of leadership, starting from the ward level.

“And I can assure you all our ward executives and delegates in Niger State are responsible people because they were carefully selected. They are men and women of high integrity… I believe the delegates are eager to hear from you. Not many of them have had the privilege of seeing the Vice President live.”

At the meeting, Prof. Osinbajo interacted widely with the delegates in a robust Question-and-Answer session, where he spoke about and responded to several national issues; including addressing economic and security challenges, youth empowerment, technology, education and health, expanding the Social Investment Programmes, more inclusivity for women in government, among others.

The VP also spoke about the North East Children’s Trust (NECT), which he championed and helped establish in Borno State, to provide quality education and cater for the welfare of vulnerable children in the North-East affected by the insurgency.

“For me, one of the most important things as a politician, and leader, is the desire to serve our people,” Prof. Osinbajo emphasized.

Many of the delegates expressed appreciation to the Vice President for his commitment and significant role in President Buhari’s administration, for showing “sound leadership” as deputy to President Buhari and when he was acting president.

The Vice President was accompanied on the trip by former Governor of Kano State and current member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Kabiru Gaya; the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, among other senior government officials.

The VP returned to Abuja last night, and today continues his nationwide consultations with the APC stakeholders in Rivers and Katsina States.